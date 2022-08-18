Suspect in teen biker's death arrested in CamSur

PNP handout photo

Police have arrested the suspect in the case of a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in Bulacan province last week.

PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said the suspect, Gaspar Maneja Jr., alias "Jose Francisco Santos", was nabbed in Brgy. Veneracion in Pamplona town, Camarines Sur on Thursday morning by operatives from the Police Regional Office 5 Criminal Investigation and Detection Group with Bulacan law enforcers.

“Base dun sa report sa atin ng CIDG ay hindi naman nag-resist 'yung suspect at sumama po ng maayos dun sa mga police na nagserve ng warrants of arrest," Fajardo told ABS-CBN News.

“Base po yan sa ginawa nating record check sa LTO, lumabas nga po na ang registered owner po nitong kotse kung saan nakita na sumakay ang biktima ay natrace po natin sa Bicol, particularly sa Pamplona, Camarines Sur. Nakipag-ugnayan po 'yung pulis natin mismo dun sa may-ari po na registered owner at kinonfirm po niya na dati po niyang sasakyan 'yun at ipinasa na nga po niya dito dun sa suspek at binigay po niya rin 'yung totoong pangalan," Fajardo said.

"Lumalabas yung ibinibigay niyang pangalan na Jose Francisco ay hindi pala niya totoong pangalan ... Upon verification dun sa mga e-warrant natin, lumabas na meron na pala siyang 3 previous cases relating to rape atsaka 2 violation ng Republic Act 7610, which is child abuse," she said.

The victim, whose friends said was an avid biker and was known in their local cycling community, was found in a grassy area in Barangay Bonga Menor, Bustos town on Friday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Quoting witnesses, investigators also said that the victim was last seen when she boarded the suspect's vehicle on Aug. 10, according to Fajardo.

“'Yung sasakyan, positively identified po iyon nung mga kakilala, maging ng mga vendors po doon sa area kung saan po madalas na nagba-bike po 'yung biktima dahil bago pa man daw po nakilala ng biktima itong suspek ay madalas na pong nakikitang naka-stand by doon 'yung suspek gamit itong sasakyan. Sila rin po ang nagbigay ng plate number nung sasakyan na gamit po suspek that gave the police po ng pagkakataon para maipa-verify ito sa LTO," the police official said.

The victim sustained multiple wounds and is believed to have been raped.

“Ang cause of death po ng biktima ay hemorrage po as a result po of multiple injuries in the head, at meron din pong nakita na mga fresh laceration sa ari po ng biktima na lumalabas po na minolestya muna po ... bago pinatay," Fajardo said.

"Base po sa official findings po ay lumalabas na may mga ligature marks po ang bata doon sa kaniyang leeg. Meron din siyang mga bruises and abrasion dito po ... sa kanyang batok and meron din nakitang mga signs of burn dito po sa kanyang kanang kamay po," she added.

Charges of rape with homicide have been filed against the suspect, Farjardo said. - report from Gracie Rutao