MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday expressed grave concern over the slay of 2 young girls in Laguna and Bulacan as they launched probes into the gruesome crimes.

In a statement, CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia noted the right of children to a safe and empowering environment as she stressed that crimes involving young girls should alarm the government.

“As students go back to face-to-face classes again, there is a need to ensure their safety and security as well so that similar incidents won't happen elsewhere,” De Guia said.

De Guia noted the incident about the 15-year old girl who was reported missing in Bulacan and was later found dead and with marks of cigarette burns, as well as the 7-year old girl who was also found lifeless inside a sack in Pila, Laguna.

The CHR also extended its condolences to the families of the two children.

Motu proprio investigations are also being conducted to help seek justice.

“We look forward to the resolution of these cases consistent with relevant laws protecting the rights of girl children and women, such as the Magna Carta of Women,” De Guia said.

Philippines schools on Monday reopened for in-person instruction following 2 years under distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: