Representatives of various candidates in the May 9 elections file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) at the Commission on Elections on June 8, 2022. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday it would release "the soonest" the statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCEs) filed by candidates in the May 9 polls.

"The CFO (Campaign Finance Office) is now in the process of collating all SOCEs submitted throughout the nation, and they are culling pertinent data... Said data shall be released the soonest, in full compliance with the Commission’s policies on transparency and data privacy," Comelec acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said.

The Philippines held its national and local elections last May 9.

Winning and losing candidates were required to file their SOCE by June 8.

National candidates were allowed to spend P674 million for their campaign, or P10 for each for 67.44 million registered voters.