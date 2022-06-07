Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao at his miting de avance in General Santos on May 7, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao spent more than P119 million, more than half of which is from his personal funds, for his presidential bid this year, a copy of his official statement filed at the Commission on Elections showed Tuesday.

The retired boxing champ indicated in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) for the May 9 elections that his "expenditures paid out of personal funds/resources" amounted to more than P62.6 million.

Pacquiao said he received more than P56.4 million worth of contributions from other sources, which were also spent during the campaign period from Feb. 8 until May 7. They are broken down as follows: P7.75 million in cash, and P48.7 million as in-kind contribution.

Pacquiao, who ran under the PROMDI party, was the third placer in the presidential race, garnering at least 3,663,113 votes.

He trailed President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who got 31,629,783 votes, and Vice President Leni Robredo, who received 15,035,773 votes.

Based on the 2020 summary of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of senators, Pacquiao had a net worth of P3.18 billion that year, making him the second richest member of the chamber, after Sen. Cynthia Villar.

The deadline for the filing of SOCE by all candidates in the recent elections is on Wednesday, June 8.

Candidates who will not submit their SOCE will face charges and a fine. Those who fail to file for a second time may be subjected to perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

On Tuesday, a number of representatives of candidates and political parties trooped to the Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila to file the SOCE.

The agency said it will accommodate any candidate and political party or their representative who arrive at the close of office hours at 5 p.m.

The SOCE of Marcos, Robredo, and fellow presidential candidates Jose Montemayor Jr. and Sen. Panfilo Lacson have also been filed already.

Marcos declared spending P623 million, of which some P371.7 million were paid out of cash contributions while around P251.4 million were "expenditures incurred using in-kind contributions."

His expenditures paid out of personal funds or resources amounted to "P0.00", according to the SOCE.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said he already filed his SOCE and will make it public on Wednesday.

Among the vice presidential candidates who filed their SOCE is Doc Willie Ong, the running mate of Domagoso.

Some senatorial candidates also filed their SOCE, including Sen. Loren Legarda, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Carl Balita, Herbert Bautista, Atty. Chel Diokno, former PNP Chief Guillerno Eleazar and former Sen.Antonio Trillanes IV.

The Comelec is expected on Wednesday to release an updated list of those who have complied with the filing of SOCE requirement, regardless if they won or not.

