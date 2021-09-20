Senator Cynthia Villar presides over a Senate hearing on September 03, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Sen. Cynthia Villar, whose family has stakes in real estate, land development, retail and utilities, among other businesses in the country, is the richest among the Philippines' 24 senators in 2020, with a P3.87 billion net worth.

Based on the 2020 summary of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of senators, Villar, wife of the country's second-richest Manny Villar, has P3,875,696,435.00 worth of assets and zero liability.

Her net worth increased from the P3,814,091,438 she declared for the year 2019, during which she also topped the list of richest senators.

Boxing legend Sen. Manny Pacquiao again ranks second, with a net worth of P3.18-billion in 2020, up from the P3.17-billion he reported the previous year.

Another senator who retained her spot from the previous year is Sen. Leila de Lima, who remains having the least net worth. The lawmaker, who has been detained due to illegal drugs charges but which she regards as political persecution, has a net worth of P9.5 million in 2020.

Below is the complete list of senators and their their latest declared net worth:

1. Sen. Cynthia Villar: P3,875,696,435

2. Sen. Manny Pacquiao: P3,187,092,600.69

3. Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto: P581,071,657.97

4. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri: P220,736,702.43

5. Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.: P179,958,909.30

6. Sen. Sonny Angara: P150,898,358

7. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon: P106,862,853

8. Sen. Grace Poe: P101,327,620.48

9. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian: P91,213,596.57

10. Senate President Vicente Sotto III: P85,643,477.63

11. Sen. Pia Cayetano: P84,591,678.21

12. Sen. Richard Gordon: P77,569,572.39

13. Sen. Lito Lapid: P74,948,600

14. Sen. Francis Tolentino: P59,812,000

15. Sen. Nancy Binay: P59,770,251

16. Sen. Panfilo Lacson: P58,330,268.50

17. Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III: P37,203,400

18. Sen. Imee Marcos: P36,270,467

19. Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa: P34,383,136.29

20. Sen. Joel Villanueva: P33,029,725

21. Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan: P23,941,333.25

22. Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go: P22,274,508.68

23. Sen. Risa Hontiveros: P16,720,359.73

24. Sen. Leila De Lima: P9,544,111.68

(More details to follow.)

