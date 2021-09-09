Three of Henry Sy Sr's six children: Henry Jr., Teresita Sy-Coson, and Hans Sy. File

MANILA - The heirs of mall tycoon Henry Sy form the richest family in the Philippines, with their wealth growing $2.7 billion this year compared to 2020, Forbes said on Thursday.

The Sys, who collectively own the country’s largest mall empire, its biggest bank and several other businesses, are at the top of Forbes’ list of richest Filipinos, with a combined worth of $16.6 billion.

Manuel Villar comes in second with $6.7 billion, Forbes said. The businessman and former Senate President’s wealth increased by $1.7 billion this year.

Coming in third is ports tycoon Enrique Razon with an estimated wealth of $5.8 billion. Razon’s wealth grew $1.5 billion this year.

The following billionaires and their families round up the top ten.

4) Lance Gokongwei and siblings; $4billion

5) Jaime Zobel de Ayala; $3.3billion

6) Dennis Anthony and Maria Grace Uy; $2.8 billion

7) Tony Tan Caktiong; $2.7 billion

8) Andrew Tan; $2.6billion

9) Ramon Ang; $2.3billion

10) Ty siblings; $2.2 billion

