Cynthia Villar is PH's richest senator with P3.8-B wealth; De Lima poorest

MANILA - The Senate has released the 2019 summary of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of senators with Sen. Cynthia Villar topping the list with a P3.81-billion net worth.

Villar is the wife of the Philippines' richest man Manny Villar, who has stakes in real estate, land development, retail, utilities, among other businesses in the country.

Mr. Villar's net worth is estimated at around P282.9 billion, skyrocketing past the wealth of ports magnate Enrique Razon and heirs of the late mall tycoon Henry Sy, among others, according to a Forbes survey released in the second quarter of 2020.

Boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao is the second wealthiest senator with a net worth of P3.17-billion.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima, who was accused of profiting from the sale of illegal narcotics in the national penitentiary, is the poorest senator in 2019 with a P8.32 million net worth.

Below is the complete ranking of the senators based on their latest declared net worth"

1) Sen. Cynthia Villar: P3,814,091,438

2) Sen. Manny Pacquiao: P3,172,524,957

3) Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto: P567,438,429

4) Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri: P203,667,746

5) Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.: P176,363,262

6) Sen. Sonny Angara: P142,212,659

7) Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon: P102,259,501

8) Sen. Grace Poe: P97,631,508

9) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian: P95,404,344

10) Sen. Pia Cayetano: P82,774,150

11) Senate President Vicente Sotto III: 77,772,861

12) Sen. Richard Gordon: P71,207,733

13) Sen. Lito Lapid: P70,948,600

14) Sen. Francis Tolentino: P61,172,000

15) Sen. Nancy Binay: P60,318,928

16) Sen. Panfilo Lacson: P48,959,138

17) Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III: P36,308,400

18) Sen. Imee Marcos: P34,020,467

19) Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa: P33,025,241

20) Sen. Joel Villanueva: P30,249,305

21) Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan: P19,975,821

22) Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go: P18,391,012

23) Sen. Risa Hontiveros: P16,050,112

24) Sen. Leila De Lima: P8,323,470

