The Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Sunday reminded candidates in this year's national and local polls that the deadline for the filing of their statement of contribution and expenditures is on June 8.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body would not accept statements on campaign expenses beyond the deadline.

"Pinapaalala natin, whether nag-withdraw o natuloy, whether natalo o nanalo, sila po lahat ay magfa-file ng kanilang SOCE," Garcia said.

(We're reminding candidates, whether they withdrew or pushed through in running, whether they lost or won, all of them are required to file their SOCE.)

"Hindi po kami mage-extend beyond June 8," he added.

(We will not extended the deadline beyond June 8.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Candidates who will not submit their SOCE will face charges and a fine. Those who fail to file for a second time may be subjected to perpetual disqualification to hold public office, according to Garcia.

Garcia said about 500 candidates in previous elections are facing possible perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

A candidate who won in the elections may also be removed from office over violations of SOCE regulations, the poll body official added.

Campaign donations must be reported in SOCEs, said Garcia, who added that they can cross-check information with donors.

Failure to declare campaign donations constitutes a violation of SOCE rules and candidates can also be charged of perjury, Garcia said.