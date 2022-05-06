The Palacio Del Gobernador headquarters to the Commission on Elections in Intramuros Manila on Nov. 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About 500 candidates may face perpetual disqualification from holding any public office for failing to declare their campaign expenses in previous elections, a poll official said Friday.

Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said these candidates, who are running for various positions, did not submit their statements of contributions and expenses in the 2016 and 2019 polls.

"So 'yung mga tumatakbo ngayon abay 'yung mga hindi nakapag-file ng 2 beses na SOCE, naku kayo po ay pupuwedeng madiskwalipika at ito po ay perpetual disqualification to hold public office," he told TeleRadyo.

According to the country's synchronized elections law, SOCE nonfilers will be fined and subjected to perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

In 2017, the Supreme Court also ruled that candidates running for an elective post who failed to file twice their campaign expense reports within 30 days from election day is perpetually disqualified to hold public office.

Section 14 of Republic Act 7166 requires every candidate and political party to file with the Comelec the full, true, and itemized SOCEs within 30 days after the Election Day.

Under the law, no person elected to any public offices shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed his SOCE.

Should any erring candidate win in the May 9 elections, Garcia said the poll body would run after them.

"Kahit manalo po sila, sila ay tatanggalin natin dahil ito ay parusa na nakalagay mismo sa ating batas," he said.

Garcia said the Comelec had already penalized some candidates.

"May nasampolan na po tayo. Kandidato for mayor, kandidato for Sanggunian dahil nga po sa may decision ang Korte Suprema Maturan vs the Commission on Elections," he said.

