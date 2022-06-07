Then-presumptive President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos addresses the members of the media during a briefing at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The camp of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. spent over P623 million to carry out his Halalan 2022 campaign that catapulted his family back to Malacañang.

A portion of Marcos' Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) seen by ABS-CBN News on Tuesday showed the camp incurred P623,230,176.68 expenses for the duration of the campaign period from Feb. 8 to May 7.

The document also indicated that some P371.7 million of the expenditures were paid out of cash contributions, while around P251.4 million were "expenditures incurred using in-kind contributions.

Expenditures paid out of personal funds or resources amounted to "P0.00", according to the SOCE.

Marcos Jr., 64, received more than double the votes of his nearest rival, Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

He ran his campaign on a theme of unity and making the nation rise again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details to follow.



