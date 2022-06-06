Marcos party says P272-M spent in presidential campaign

MANILA - The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) on Monday said it spent P272 million for the presidential campaign of its standard bearer Ferdinand Marcos Jr., noting that the amount is "well below" the spending ceiling for political parties.

"The PFP spent P272 million by way of expenses in the last 2022 presidential campaign, which is well below the maximum expenditure of P337 million allowed by law for a national political party," George Briones, PFP's general counsel, said in a statement.

"The PFP SOCE was signed and prepared by PFP National Treasurer Antonio Ernesto “Anton” Lagdameo who was recently nominated as by President Elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as his SAP or Special Assistant to the President," he said.

The deadline for the filing of SOCE is on June 8.

