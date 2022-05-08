Philippines holds 'historic' first national election in pandemic

Electoral board officers initiate the VCM to start the voting process at Precinct 1055 at Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Monday began its "historic" national and local elections, the first since a global health pandemic broke out 2 years ago, with over 18,000 positions up for grabs.

"It's all systems go," Commission on Elections (Comelec) acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco told reporters Monday morning an hour before voters troop to their polling places.

There are 65.75 million registered voters for this year's elections, excluding the 1,697,215 Filipinos abroad who have registered for overseas voting.

"Mataas 'yung expectations natin (We have high expectations). It's a historic election, a very memorable one, simply because we'd be electing, at least in a pandemic situation, a new president and that's why we're expecting a high turnout of voters," Comelec commissioner George Garcia told a press conference on May 5.

The May 9 elections is the country's first major polls since the COVID-19 era. In March last year, the Comelec conducted the Palawan plebiscite that sought to determine the possible division of province into 3.

Voting hours on the May 9, 2022 national and local elections would be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., or an hour longer from the duration of the 2019 midterm polls.

"Ang hope natin mas dadami 'yung boboto kasi tutal naman alas-6 ng umaga hanggang alas-7 ng gabi 'yung botohan medyo mahaba-haba ito kumpara sa dati. So naniniwala ako that Filipinos will troop to the precincts on Monday, definitely lalo po 'yung mga first time voters, mga excited sila dyan," Garcia said.

The Comelec last week assured voters that a failure of election scenario is "not an option" amid reports of defective vote counting machines.

