Comelec sets May 9, 2022 voting hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People participate in COMELEC’s mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on October 23, 2021. The voting simulation covered Barangays Balong Bato and Ermitaño, which has 4,235 registered voters and aims to test and ensure the security and efficiency of the voting process and the implementation of basic health protocols. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday announced that voting hours on the May 9, 2022 national and local elections would be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or just an hour longer from the duration of the 2019 midterm polls.

During the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms hearing Wednesday, Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo told lawmakers the en banc has just approved the resolution setting the voting hours.

"Just this morning the en banc already approved general instructions for the Electoral Board... Voting hours start 6 in the morning and end at 7 [p.m.]," Casquejo said.

The poll official added that voters "within 30 meters" outside the polling place at closing time would still be accommodated.

"However, at 7 there's still voters outside the polling place in front, 30 meters, we will still continue w/ the voting... We do not expect it will end at 7 but we will continue until such time... [that voters within] 30 meters in front will be catered," he said.

As a comparison, these are the voting hours during elections pre-pandemic:

•2019 midterm polls - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•2016 national and local polls - 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comelec officials had previously said that extended voting hours on May 9, 2022 is "certain," as they thumbed down proposals to hold a multi-day election amid the pandemic.