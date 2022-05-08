MANILA - There are 65.75 million registered voters for the Philippines' 2022 national and local elections, excluding the 1,697,215 Filipinos abroad who have registered for Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV).
On Monday, millions are trooping to their respective polling precincts to pick the next leaders of the nation.
For live election results, see here
Here are live updates from the ABS-CBN News' Integrated News team.
Halalan 2022, Comelec, Bongbong Marcos, Leni Robredo, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Isko Moreno, Kiko Pangilinan, Sara Duterte, Lito Atienza, Tito Sotto, Willie Ong, site only