Representatives from various party lists and senatorial candidates in the May 9 elections file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) at the Commission on Elections on June 8, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — No more extension will be given on the deadline for the filing of Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) by candidates and party-list groups that participated in this year's elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday.

Comelec Director for Education and Information James Jimenez said though that winners in the May 9 polls may have until the next 6 months for late filing.

”For now, June 8 is the deadline for those who lost. But for those who won, mayroon silang kaunting palugit. Siyempre we understand why it would be difficult for them to meet the deadline,” said Jimenez.

(But for those who won, they have a bit of an extension.)

But Jimenez clarified that winning candidates will not be able to assume their respective offices until they file their SOCEs.

He thanked Interior Secretary Eduardo Año for his statement on the matter, after the outgoing official reminded local election winners that they are required to comply with the SOCE filing.

Jimenez also denied that media personnel are restricted from accessing SOCEs.

”In fact, media has been getting a lot of information. I don’t know where that is coming from na naghihigpit sa media,” he said.

He assured that the poll body will release a statement following the lapse of the deadline on Wednesday.

”We want also that there will be a final release of information kapag umabot na iyong deadline para walang masabi na nang-pe-pressure tayo ng iba na, 'Uy bakit si ano nag-file na, bakit ikaw hindi pa?' Para maiwasan lang iyon,” Jimenez explained.

(We also want a final release of information when the deadline comes, so that there would be no comments about us pressuring other candidates.)

The poll body official reminded candidates that habitual failure to submit their SOCE could also result in disqualification from holding public office.

He also noted that the gun ban will be lifted 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: