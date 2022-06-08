Sara Duterte-Carpio greets supporters en route to Pagudpod from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio spent some P216 million for her election campaign, according to a copy of her Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE).

Duterte-Carpio's vice-presidential campaign incurred a total of P216,190,935.06 expenses and received the same amount of "in-kind contributions," according to a copy of her SOCE seen by ABS-CBN News.

Expenditures paid out of personal funds and cash contributions amounted to "P0.00", the document stated.

The in-kind contributions that Duterte-Carpio received included some P136.6 million from her political party and around P79.5 million from other sources, the SOCE added.

National candidates were allowed to spend P674 million for their campaign, or P10 for each for 67.44 million registered voters.

