MANILA (UPDATED) — All people on board the Cessna plane 206 that went missing in mountainous Isabela province in January died, authorities said Thursday, as they announced the discovery of the aircraft's wreckage after more than a month of grueling search,

Constante Foronda, head of the Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT), said none of the 6 people on board the Cessna plane survived the crash.

"No survivors," he said. "We delayed this briefing until all the relatives of the passengers and the pilot have been informed."

Rescuers are working to bring down the remains, which could take 3 days.

A search team found the plane within the 20-kilometer radius of the Maconacon Airport where it was heading to on Jan. 24, the Isabela IMT said.

"SITE DELTA" marks the spot where the Cessna 206 plane was found.

The Cessna plane 206 had taken off from Cauayan airport on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier said.

The plane failed to respond half an hour after it was supposed to land, the industry regulator said.

The discovery of the missing Cessna plane in Isabela came more than a week after a medical evacuation flight with 5 persons aboard went missing on its way to Palawan.

Possible debris ffom the aircraft was reportedly found, while those aboard remained missing.

On Feb. 18, a Cessna 340 plane carrying 4 people, including 2 Australians, crashed on the active Mayon volcano in the central Philippines. All 4 died.

In a separate incident, 2 Philippine air force aviators were killed in a training exercise in January when their SF260 Marchetti plane crashed into a rice paddy in Bataan province, near Manila.

The CAAP earlier said that all Cessna planes in the Philippines passed mandatory requirements set by the government before they were allowed to fly.

— With reports from Harris Julio, Jacque Manabat, Anjo Bagaoisan and Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse