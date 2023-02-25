MANILA — The remains of the four victims in the Cessna plane crash in Albay have been retrieved from its wreckage near Mayon Volcano, authorities said Saturday, a week after it went missing.

The remains will initially be brought to the base camp, which is still part of the volcano, and will be transferred to the Camalig, Albay proper Saturday night, according to Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo. He did not give further details.

On Thursday, Baldo confirmed that all passengers of the ill-fated Cessna 340 plane had died.

The plane had 4 souls on board: a pilot, a co-pilot, and 2 Australian nationals who were consultants of the power firm Energy Development Corporation.

Baldo earlier said the retrieval team had difficulties reaching the crash site, located at an elevation of 3,500 to 4,000 feet on the west side slope of Mayon, due to the volcano's rough terrain.

The Cessna 340 plane was reported missing on Feb. 18, after taking off from Bicol International Airport in Albay. The following day, it was reported found and later confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told ANC that their investigators confirmed the wreckage after they identified the markings from the missing aircraft using footage from an infrared camera.

This is the second Cessna plane that went missing in less than a month.

Cessna plane 206, which had gone missing after taking off from Cauayan, Isabela last Jan. 24, is yet to be found.

—with a report from Aireen Perol

More details to follow.

