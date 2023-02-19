Missing Cessna plane found in Albay

MANILA - Authorities on Sunday found the Cessna 340 plane that went missing in the Bicol region.

This was confirmed by Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo. He also said the debris of the plane was found near the crater of Mt. Mayon, based on the drone footage.

However, rescuers have yet to reach the area, which is difficult to reach using vehicles.

The remaining rescuers have been asked to go down since the area is within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Authorities have yet to find any proof of life, but the Energy Development Corporation, who owns the plane, are hopeful that the crew and passengers of the plane are still alive.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) previously said that the plane, which took off from the Bicol International Airport Saturday morning, had 4 individuals aboard: a pilot, co-pilot, and 2 passengers.

It was scheduled to land in Manila at 7:53 a.m. that morning, but lost communication with the control tower.

The plane's last contact was with Legazpi approach, or 3 minutes after take-off.

This was the second Cessna plane that went missing this year.

In January, a Cessna aircraft also went missing in Isabela, possibly somewhere in the Sierra Madre mountain range.

But almost a month since it disappeared, authorities have yet to locate that plane's crash site and retrieve its passengers and crew.

- with a report from Aireen Perol