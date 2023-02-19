Rescue authorities proceed to a possible crash site of a missing Cessna 340 plane in Barangay Quirangay, Camalig, Albay, on Feb. 19, 2023. Photo courtesy of Joy Lim Maravillas

MANILA — Authorities have pinpointed a possible crash site of the Cessna 340 plane that went missing in Bicol Saturday, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Sunday.

According to the OCD, rescue troops were already on their way to the possible crash site in Barangay Quirangay in Camalig town, Albay, with the neighboring village of Anoling also part of the search area.

Rescue volunteers and drone operators were also advised to check in at the local government of Camalig, the command center of the search efforts for the missing plane.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) had said that the plane, which took off from the Bicol International Airport Saturday morning, had 4 individuals aboard: a pilot, co-pilot, and 2 passengers.

It was scheduled to land in Manila at 7:53 a.m. that morning, but lost communication with the control tower.

The plane's last contact was with Legazpi approach, or 3 minutes after take-off.

This was the second Cessna plane that went missing this year.

In January, a Cessna aircraft also went missing in Isabela, possibly somewhere in the Sierra Madre mountain range.

But almost a month since it disappeared, authorities have yet to locate that plane's crash site and retrieve its passengers and crew.

—With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

