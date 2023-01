A Cessna single-engine aircraft has gone missing after taking off from Cauayan, Isabela Tuesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippine said the plane was bound for Maconacon, Isabela but did not arrive.

CAAP said it received the report about the missing plane 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Inclement weather, however, hampered search operations.

CAAP has yet to confirm the number of passengers onboard the plane.