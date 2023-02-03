Bad weather, difficult landscape slow down search for missing Cessna plane

MANILA - Ten days since a Cessna 206 went missing in Isabela, rescuers and teams deployed by authorities have yet to find any sign of the wreckage.

“Wala talaga eh… walang kahit man lang glimmer of hope. Napaka-uncooperative ng weather at 'yung area napakalawak talaga ng search area natin 'yun lang 'yung posibilidad na kinalalagyan ng cellphone na nagring na ina-assume natin na nasa loob ng eroplano," said Atty. Constante Foronda Jr. of the Isabela Incident Management Team.

Bad weather at the Sierra Madre has slowed down the operations, and visuals recorded by drones yielded no positive results.

The drone operators have since pulled out from the mission which targets

areas at the Municipality of Divilacan, a 30-minute flight from the headquarters of the Tactical Operations Group 2 of the Philippine Air Force.

“Hindi nila malapitan yung Site Alpha kasi may ulap pa ring makapal. Unfortunately, the drone has to be somewhere else. Despite our pleas, nakikiusap tayo for them to extend their stay and mabuksan 'yung Site Alpha at makuhanan ng footage at maverify natin. They actually stayed more than they were allowed sa search area [pero] hindi na natin sila mapigil. It is better for us to look for replacement of a capable drone.”

The Isabela Incident Management Team has sought the help of the Department of Science and Technology to inquire about the Lidar method or Light Detection and Ranging.

“Halimbawa sumuot sa eroplano, 'yung eroplano pag pinasadahan niya 'yung lugar pwede niya madetect ang something metal like an aircraft. Sa lupa, kahit maulap, kahit nakasuot sa sanga-sanga."

"We are reaching out to DOST (Department of Science and Technology)... pinagko-contact po natin hoping their Lidar project is active and available para pwede natin mahiram para mas tumaas ang chances natin na tumaas," Foronda added.

Additional support troops from PNP Benguet are expected to join the search and to scan the area outside the target location. A resort owner also volunteered speedboats to check the surface water area.

Recently, PNP Region 2 pledged to request from its national agency additional choppers if needed. Philippine Air Force in Isabela dedicated 2 helicopters to search operations.

The majority of the ground search team is from PNP Region 2.

“It will depend on the situation as it could be provided by the Incident Management Team. If they require additional force, then we could provide it. If they say that this is enough already, then we will not deploy any more personnel, but of course, when we conduct search and rescue, we should be concerned about our security. We hope that will not happen.” Brig. Gen. Percival Rumbaoa, Regional Director of PNP Region 2 said.

Meanwhile, some of the relatives of the passengers want to join the search operations. One of them said he was able to join the initial search from Maconacon to Divilacan but was pulled out from the mission.

“Noong pangalawang araw na sumama kami, apat kami magpipinsan at kinuha namin 'yung isang area na 'di namin madaanan kasi nagdiretso sila sa Sapinit, eh sa Dirayrayan sa Dicaroyan walang dumaan... noong dumaan kami masukal na 'yung kalsada at 'yung dating tulay na bagsakan na rin eh inabot kami ng six hours sa paghahanap,” said Rommel Manaday, father of one of the passengers.

The trek, Manaday recalled, was treacherous.

“Mahirap talaga… noong nasa Dicaroyan ang binabanggit nila nung narinig daw nila 'yung eroplano na nawala 'yung ugong… pinullout ako doon kasi kung baka ano gawin ko kung makita ko ano mangyari doon sa eroplano. Mula noon wala na ako balita,” Manaday said.

Manaday was on board the Cessna 206 with tail number RPC 1174 from Cauayan to Maconacon with his wife and daughter. Manaday said that the aircraft returned to Cauayan Domestic Airport to pick up five passengers including his 15-year-old son, Rom Joshtle Manaday, and three more relatives.

Isabela Incident Management Team said the relatives should leave the search and rescue operations to them.

“Hindi nila kaya. 'Yung mga lokal na malalakas na lang sanay na sanay eh sumusuko eh. I suggest the relatives to stay put. Kung andito sila sa Cauayan sa mga hotel or bahay, doon na lang po kayo padadalhan ko kayo updates... lahat ng sinasabi ko sa kanila katotohanan. Relax po muna kayo. Naintindihan ko kayo na naghihintay kayo ng bagay na hindi niyo alam kung kailan darating… sana po patuloy po ang pagtitiwala sa incident management team” Foronda said.

Foronda also said there is no need to ask for help from other countries as they have enough equipment.