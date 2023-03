Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — All Cessna planes in the Philippines have passed all mandatory requirements set by the government before they are allowed to fly, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Saturday amid aviation mishaps involving the brand of aircraft.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that all 151 Cessna planes registered with the agency were "fully compliant" and issued with safety or airworthiness certificates.

He said 34 incidents involving Cessna planes were recorded in the last four years, and 13 were considered "serious" but did not cost lives.

Barely two months into the year, at least two Cessna planes in the country were involved in major accidents resulting in fatalities.

This promoted calls to ban the specific aircraft, which is a mainstay in flying schools.

But Apolonio said there were a lot of factors at play in the incidents and couldn't be said that they're "weak."