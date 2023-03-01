MANILA — A medical evacuation flight with 5 persons aboard was reported missing Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The aviation agency said the helicopter took off at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to pick up a patient in Mangsee Island in Balabac town in Palawan.

The aircraft "was on its way to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke’s Point, Palawan when it was reported missing around 9 a.m. today," the CAAP said in a statement.

It added that the medical evacuation flight — with registry no. N45VX and operated by Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services — was expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m. at the said hospital.

A pilot, a nurse, and a patient with 2 companions were on board the helicopter, according to the CAAP.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

The helicopter is the third aircraft reported missing this year in the Philippines.

A Cessna 340 plane was reported missing on Feb. 18, after taking off from Bicol International Airport in Albay. The following day, it was reported found and later confirmed by the CAAP.

Another Cessna plane, which had gone missing after taking off from Cauayan, Isabela last Jan. 24, is yet to be found.

More details to follow.