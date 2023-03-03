Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Authorities have found suspected debris from a missing Palawan-bound helicopter near its last known location, an official said on Friday.

"May mga ilang debris nang na-recover yung ating mga search and rescue team sa pangunguna po ng Philippine Coast Guard doon sa last known location, malapit po sa last known location ng chopper," said Jeremias Alili, head of Palawan's disaster risk reduction and management office.

(Our search and rescue team led by the Philippine Coast Guard recovered debris from the last known location of the chopper.)

The debris included a pillow and shoes, which a relative said belonged to the patient on board the chopper, Alili told ABS-CBN's TeleRado. .

"Meron din pong nakita yung coast guard na canister o tangke ng gas at ito ay for verification pa at ipapa-identify pa namin sa operator ng helicopter," he added.

(The coast guard also found a gas canister and this is for verification, we will have the operator of the helicopter identify it.)

The chopper took off at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to pick up a female patient, who complained of abdominal pain, in Mangsee Island in Balabac town in Palawan.

After fetching the patient, the aircraft left for Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point, Palawan, north of Mangsee Island.

The medical evacuation flight — with registry no. N45VX and operated by Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services — was expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m. at the said hospital.

"Pero 9:28 a.m. pa lang ay hindi na ito nagbato ng kanyang location," Alili said.

(But as early as 9:28 a.m., it failed to send its location.)

He said the search for the missing passengers would continue on Friday.

"Medyo malawak po ito, may siguro, umaabot ‘to ng 100-150 square kilometers ang sasakupin nito, considering po may factor po ng current. Yung current po ay going southeast," he said.

(This is a wide area covering around 100 to 150 square kilometers, considering that current is a factor. The current is going southeast.)

The official said the Philippine Navy, the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, other local disaster response officials, and residents who own small boats are helping with the search.

The helicopter is the third aircraft reported missing this year in the Philippines.

A Cessna 340 plane was reported missing on Feb. 18, after taking off from Bicol International Airport in Albay. The following day, it was reported found and later confirmed by the CAAP.

Authorities have yet to find another Cessna plane, which went missing after taking off from Cauayan, Isabela last Jan. 24.