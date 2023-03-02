Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has deployed one of its aircraft to join the search for a Palawan-bound helicopter that went missing Wednesday.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the flight ANGL 924 W3 departed Puerto Princesa International Airport on Wednesday at 07:52 a.m.

The helicopter--with registry no. N45VX and operated by Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services--took off at 7:30 a.m. to pick up a female patient, who complained of abdominal pain, in Mangsee Island in Balabac town in Palawan.

After fetching the patient, the aircraft left for Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point, Palawan, north of Mangsee Island.

But the helicopter went missing at around 9 a.m. It was expected to reach its destination at around 10:30 a.m.

CAAP Area Center 4 - Puerto Princesa International Airport Manager Mohammad Naga Rascal said that aside from PAF helicopters, boats from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are also currently being deployed along the medivac plane's flight route.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the missing helicopter had a working transponder and updated government permits.

"Ito is in N registry--meaning American registered aircraft. So pinapatakbo po ito dyan ng mga Seventh-Day Adventist sa Brooke's Point, definitely merong mga communication yan," he said.

(This helicopter has an N registry--menaning it is an American registered aircraft. This is run by Seventh-Day Adventists in Brooke's Point, they definitely have communication equipment.)

"Compliant po sila. In fact...kaka-approve lang ng renewal nila last month, itong February 3," he added.

(They are compliant with the law. Their renewal documents were approved last month, this February 3.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 March 2023