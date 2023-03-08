Funeral personnel carry a body bag containing one of the victims of a shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed, including former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, and at least 1 injured after the suspect shot the victims outside the venue of a graduation ceremony. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — At least 7 attacks on local politicians have been recorded since the start of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., a senator said Wednesday.

Describing the frequency of attacks as "very disturbing," Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into the "causes and drivers" of these incidents.

"Huwag po nating gawing normal 'yung patayan. Nagmumukhang hindi na ang Comelec (Commisson on Elections) ay tagabilang lang ng boto pero nagiging gatilyo pa siya because it seems this political violence is also election-related," she told ANC's "Headstart".

(Let us not normalize killings. Elections become a trigger because it seems this political violence is also election-related.)

In the case of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Hontiveros said it is important to look at institutions and "how they may, whether deliberately or not, have contributed to the violence visited upon public officials."

Degamo's attack came some 2 weeks after the Supreme Court upheld Comelec's resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The high court junked former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves' petition against the poll body on the gubernatorial dispute, which resulted in a standoff at the Negros Oriental provincial capitol in Dumaguete City last October.

"Does it not cause us to reflect on whether or not this violence was preventable had the nuisance candidate been declared a nuisance earlier on, and the first-proclaimed governor allowed to occupy the gubernatorial post?" Hontiveros said.

"Comelec's processes have become increasingly ineffective and inefficient. May inordinate delay ang Comelec... Such delays in their rulings could have aggravated the political vindictiveness after electoral decisions," she added.

The poll body has yet to respond to the senator's claim.

Teves' brother, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, earlier slammed an alleged attempt to link him to Degamo's killing.

"Kung may balak man ako o kakayahan na gawin ito, tandaan niyo kung may balak man ako o kakayahan na gawin ito, di sana ginawa ko na ito bago pa mag eleksyon. Anong motibo ko ngayon gagawin? Hindi rin magiging benepisyaryo ako at ang kapatid ko," Rep. Teves said on Monday.

"Dahil kung mawala ang gubernador, ang uupo naman ang vice governor. Hindi naman ang kapatid ko na talagang nanalo noong eleksyon pero di ko alam anong magic na nangyari na pinababa sa pwesto ang aking kapatid," he continued.

(If I had a plan or capability to do this, I should have done it before the elections. What is my motive to do this now? My brother and I will not benefit. If the governor is gone, the vice governor will replace him, not my brother who really won in the election, but was unseated through some magic.)

The recent rash of assaults on local politicians include the July 22 fatal shooting of former Dolores, Quezon vice mayor Danilo Amat in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Two days later, former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay was shot dead inside Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

In August, former Lobo, Batangas vice mayor Romeo Sulit was gunned down while attending a birthday party.

In February, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

Days later, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and 5 of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

On February 22, Mayor Ohto Montawal of Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur province was shot and wounded in an ambush in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

"Election-related killings really tarnished the sanctity of our elections, which Comelec is responsible to protect and their call of duty is beyond election day," Hontiveros said.