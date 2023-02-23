Mayor wounded in Roxas Boulevard ambush

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The mayor of Datu Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur has been shot by still unidentified assailants along Roxas Boulevard in Manila Wednesday night, police confirmed Friday.

PBGen Kirby Kraft, Southern Police District director, said Mayor Ohto Montawal had just come from a meeting at the Manila Hotel when he was ambushed along the boundary of Pasay and Manila.

"Nasa ospital po siya, hindi naman ganun ka kritikal ang kanyang tama at nag re recover na po siya," he said in an interview on Sakto.

Police investigate the ambush against Mayor Ohto Montawal at Roxas Boulevard, Barangay 4, Pasay City, last Wednesday. Image by the Southern Police District

A police report said the mayor was traversing the stretch of Service Road/ Roxas Boulevard, Barangay 4, Pasay City, heading towards Gil Puyat Avenue Pasay City on board a Toyota Hi-Ace Van bearing plate number NCN 7620 when two unidentified male suspects came close to their vehicle and one of them pulled out a gun and strafed their vehicle.

The mayor sustained a gunshot wound on his hip and left arm and was rushed to Ospital ng Maynila before being transferred to Asian Hospital, Muntinlupa City.

The suspects, on the other hand, fled going to Buendia, Pasay City.

Kraft said the mayor's men first reported the incident to the Manila police before he was informed. Probers were able to recover two fired cartridge cases of firearm at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting occurred just days after the slay attempt on Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. in Maguing town.

A suspect linked to the shooting has been killed in a follow-up operation.