Suspect in Adiong ambush killed: police

MANILA — One of the suspects involved in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. on Friday has been killed in an armed encounter, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday.

Adiong and his staff member, Ali Macapado Tabao, sustained gunshot wounds while four others were killed in the ambush.

The slain suspect was identified as “Otin," while the 5 other suspects remain at large.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. lauded the local police for the development.

"The successful pursuit operation shows that the PNP will not tolerate lawlessness and will do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of our people," Azurin said.

Vice President Sara Duterte and mayors of Lanao del Sur condemned the ambush and demanded justice for the deaths.