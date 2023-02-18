VP Duterte, Lanao del Sur mayors condemn Adiong ambush

Vice President Sara Duterte condemned Saturday the ambush that targeted Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Alonto Adiong Jr.

Duterte said "we should collectively reject this cowardly act of violence and demand that the perpetrators are immediately brought to justice."

Mayors of Lanao del Sur also released a statement describing the incident as "an attack against us and a travesty on the morals of the good people of Lanao del Sur."

"We seek the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including the leadership of BARMM, civilians, [and] law enforcement agencies in pursuit of a credible information and justice for our people and the victims," the statement read.

The mayors also called upon the national government to "immediately convene peace mechanisms to help in the identification and ultimate arrest of the perpetrators, and achieve justice for the victims."

"We call on the families of the perpetrators to show their sincerity in the call for justice by surrendering to the authorities their relatives involved in this dastardly act," the statement read.

Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, Jr. has vowed justice for the victims of the ambush and instructed the Philippine National Police to conduct a manhunt for those involved.

Adiong and his staff, Ali Macapado Tabao, sustained gunshot wounds from the incident and are being treated at the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Kalilangan town, according to police.

Four others were reportedly killed in the ambush.

After attending an event, Adiong's convoy was ambushed at around 4 p.m. in Maguing town by unknown perpetrators, said the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

According to a statement from the governor's office Friday night, Adiong is "safe and out of danger" and is in "very stable condition."

According to Duterte, Adiong is the Lakas-CMD vice president for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.