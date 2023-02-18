MANILA - Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur”Abalos, Jr. on Saturday vowed justice for the victims of the ambush incident in Lanao del Sur that wounded the provincial governor and killed four of his police escorts.

"Mariin kong kinokondena ang ginawang pag-ambush kay Gov. Bombit at sa kaniyang mga kasamahan. Agad akong nagbigay ng direktiba sa PNP na magsagawa ng manhunt operations upang agad na mahuli ang mga suspek sa insidenteng ito," Abalos said in a statement released by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Alonto Adiong Jr. and his staff, Ali Macapado Tabao, sustained gunshot wounds from the incident and are being treated at the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Kalilangan town, according to police.

According to the statement the governor's office released Friday night, the public official is "safe and out of danger" and is in "very stable condition."

"Bagamat nakaligtas si Gov. Bombit, napakalungkot na nasawi ang ilan sa kaniyang mga kasamahan sa insidente. Lubos kaming nakikidalamhati sa pamilya ng mga nasawin at asahan niyo na hindi titigil ang kapulisan hanggang hindi nahuhuli at nabibilanggo ang mga suspek," Abalos said.

“Ang buong puwersa ng ating kapulisan sa Lanao del Sur at sa mga karatig lugar ay kumikilos na sa mga oras na ito para agad na masukol ang mga responsable sa krimeng ito,” he added.

Abalos also ordered the police to closely coordinate with the military in the area in tracking the suspects and finding out the motive of the incident, the DILG statement said.

RELATED VIDEO