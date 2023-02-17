MANILA — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed his convoy Friday, police said.

Adiong and his staff member, Ali Macapado Tabao, sustained gunshot wounds and are now being treated in Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Kalilangan town, according to the municipal police station.

Four others were reportedly killed in the ambush.

After attending an event, Adiong's convoy was ambushed at around 4 p.m. in Maguing town by unknown perpetrators, said the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The convoy was supposed to get to Wao town.

"Governor Bombit Adiong is safe and out of danger," the governor's office said Friday night.

Police are still investigating the incident.

More details to follow.