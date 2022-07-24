Quezon City police respond to a shooting incident inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus on July 24, 2022. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor among those shot

MANILA (3rd UPDATE)— A shooting incident took place inside the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) campus in Quezon City on Sunday, leaving 3 people dead and several others injured.

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay and her long-time aide Victor Capistrano were killed in the incident, her camp confirmed.

Quezon City Police District Director BGen. Remus Medina said a security guard was also killed in the shooting.

Furigay’s 25-year-old daughter Hanna Rose, who is supposed to graduate from law school today, was wounded.

The gunman, who remains unidentified as of writing, has also been taken into police custody.

Sources at the site told ABS-CBN News that the shooting occurred as the Ateneo Law School was scheduled to hold its commencement exercises at 4 p.m. Sunday.

One of the graduating students said gunshots were heard at the Areté Building at around 2 p.m.

“Someone shot a bodyguard and girl na binabantayan nila and everyone fled away from the incident. After that may successive shots pa outside and inside Areté,” the student told ABS-CBN News over the phone.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to be the ceremony's graduation speaker, but was in transit when the shooting happened and he was advised to turn back, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said.

"The Chief Justice is safe," he added.

The GUIDON, ADMU's student publication, also reported that the campus is on lockdown. Police are still at the scene as of writing.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has also sent a team of its agents to the ADMU campus to investigate and extend assistance to the victims and school authorities.

ADMU has also canceled the Ateneo Law School's commencement exercises.

"Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident," the university said in a tweet.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep,” Marcos said in a statement.

He also ordered law enforcers “to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice.”



“Our prayers go to the graduates, their families, the Ateneo community, and to the residents of Quezon City and Basilan,” Marcos said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also denounced the shooting incident.

“We also extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the incident,” Belmonte said.

She also said the Quezon City government and the QCPD will work to ensure that no untoward incident will occur during Marcos’ State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Announcement



Due to the incident at Areté, the 2022 Commencement Exercises of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for today, 24 July 2022, has been cancelled.



Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident. — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) July 24, 2022

—with reports from Raffy Cabristante, Jaehwa Bernardo, Anna Cerezo, and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

This is a developing story. More details to follow.