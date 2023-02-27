PNP: No link among recent attacks against local officials

The vice mayor of Aparri, Cagayan and five of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya on Feb. 19, 2023. Contributed photo

MANILA (UPDATE) — The recent attacks against some local officials, which left several people dead, are likely not related, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

"As of now, we have not established or seen any link with respect to the three cases," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told ANC's "Rundown".

"Nonetheless, we are beefing (up) our security, particularly the personnel security detail of not only our elected officials but also appointed officials, because of these recent attacks."

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has ordered regional police commanders to conduct threat assessment of their local chief executives, Fajardo said.

Last week, Mayor Ohto Montawal of Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur province was wounded in an ambush along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

On Feb. 19, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and five of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur on Feb. 17.

Fajardo said the police are set to file this week complaints against suspects involved in the Adiong case.

Meanwhile, the police have a "promising lead" in the Alameda case while they are still in the process of enhancing security footage to identify Montawal's perpetrators, she added.

LOOSE FIREARMMS

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. assured the public the police are working hard to resolve the attacks.

He said investigators are looking at every angle to determine the motive.

Abalos added that the PNP is considering providing additional security to local officials in light of the incidents.

The DILG chief also directed police to heighten their campaign against private armed groups and loose firearms, especially in Mindanao.

"Kailangang tukuyin at buwagin ang mga PAGs na ito at kumpiskahin ang loose firearms na nasa kanilang pag-aari na maaaring ginagamit nila sa mga ilegal na gawain," he said in a statement issued Monday.

Abalos ordered PNP to increase police visibility to deter crimes.

"I also expect the PNP to stay true to its mission to serve and protect the citizenry by exerting sustained, deliberate, and committed efforts to stop this senseless violence against local officials and prevent criminal activities," he said.