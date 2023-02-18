PNP suspends permit to carry in parts of Mindanao after deadly ambush

BAGUIO CITY -- PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. says they have suspended Permit To Carry Firearms Outside of Residence or PTCFOR in three Mindanao provinces.

This, after the ambush that wounded Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto-Adiong Jr. and killed three of his escorts on Friday in Maguing town.

"Actually we are suspending the PTCFOR on the following areas, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and then the 63 barangays ng North Cotabato which are under the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao)," Azurin said.

Azurin adds the suspension will help in preventing the escalation of crime or shooting incidents in these locations following the incident.

According to Azurin, an initial motive being looked into for the ambush is "rido" or clan feuds.

Adiong's convoy bound for Wao town was ambushed at around 4 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

"Governor Bombit Adiong is safe and out of danger," the governor's office said Friday night.

Adiong is in a "very stable condition," according to his brother, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong.