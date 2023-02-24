The Special Investigation Task Group of the Bangsamoro Police on Sunday said they have identified groups responsible for the ambush try against Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong. Photo courtesy of PNP BARMM.



MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it would assess the threat on government officials following a series of ambush and shooting incidents against local executives.

“Ang marching order natin [ay] to start conducting a threat assessment sa mga elected as well as appointed officials doon sa kanilang mga respective areas so that we would know the current state ng kanilang kalagayan, whether yun bang security na pino-provide ng PNP ay kulang or sapat,” said PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

(Our marching order is to start conducting a threat assessment on elected as well as appointed officials in their respective areas so that we would know their current state, whether or not the security provided by the PNP is enough.)

On Friday last week, Governor Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

On Sunday, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and 5 of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag of Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ohto Montawal of Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur province was shot and wounded in an ambush in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Thursday night.

The PNP chief said he wants investigators to determine if the incidents have a pattern or were just incidental.

“Kasi nga iba-ibang lugar naman sila nanggaling eh. So yun ang pinag-aaralan natin ngayon, that's why I ordered the conduct of a threat assessment sa lahat ng mga politicians natin” said Azurin.

(They came from different areas. That what we are studying, that is why I ordered the conduct of a threat assessment on all our politicians.)