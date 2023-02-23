Drug suspects may be behind Adiong ambush: PNP

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it is eyeing a group of drug suspects as the ones behind the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr.

“Base sa ongoing na investigation, meron na po kaming tinitingnan na isang , at ang subject po ay grupo sa, yun nga sa mga drug personalities,” PCol. Robert Daculan told TeleRadyo.

The official refused to name the group as it might hurt their investigation.

Daculan said they are now collecting statements from first responders and survivors of the attack.

“Sa ngayon nasa finalization stage kami ng collection ng mga affidavits ng mga nag-survive, mga first responders. Then sa operation regarding sa grupo na ito ay tuloy-tuloy po,” he noted.

The cop also said Adiong and his staff member, Ali Macapado Tabao, are now in stable condition.

“Base sa medical bulletin niya, okay naman po siya,” he said.

One of the suspects in Adiong’s ambush, identified as “Otin,” was killed in an armed encounter. His father known as "Fighter" and 4 other suspects remain at large.

--TeleRadyo, 23 February 2022