Bangsamoro police identifies groups responsible for ambush of Lanao del Sur gov.

MANILA -- The Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) formed by the Bangsamoro Police has already identified the groups responsible for the ambush try against Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong.

"May lead na ang ating SITG, ang ating mga investigators at ito ang tinututukan ngayon and we are hoping that something positive will come up. May mga nagvolunteer naman magbigay ng information and right now kinukuha na ang lahat ng affidavits. Ang tinututukan natin na grupo ay dalawa pero pag tiningnan mo rin ang affiliation mahuhulog sa isa pero we are not discounting the (several killing) but by looking at it may dalawang grupo tayo na tinitingnan,“ PNP BARMM Regional Director, Police BGen. Johh Guyguyon said.

Authorities recovered more than 40 fired cartridges at the ambush site. The incident happened in Barangay Bato-bato, Maguing, Lanao del Sur, Friday afternoon, February 17, 2023, just more than 1 kilometer away from an Moro Islamic Liberation Front camp.

"When we were there, may Joint Peace and Security Team tayo doon. Ito ‘yong mga unang nagresponde sa crime scene. ‘Yong presence nang ano doon, hindi kasi talaga nila marinig ‘yong area because of the, however they are also giving their helping hand in the identification and solution of the case. When I talked with our MILF, Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, nag-commit po ang ating BARMM government that the MILF will be helping out in making sure that the culprits should be identified and this case should be solved,” said Guyguyon.

The Bangsamoro Police is also looking into another angle. On the same day, and in the same village where the convoy of Governor Adiong was ambushed, authorities launched an anti-illegal drug operation where 25,000 hills of fully grown marijuana plants with a standard street value of P5 million were discovered, uprooted, and torched.

"Hindi natin madiscount, kasi magkalapit talaga very adjacent to each other, ‘yon ang isa sa mga tinitingnan nating anggulo at hindi natin pwede sabihin na isa lang ang tinututukan natin. There are different angles na tinitingnan natin so that we can come up with our assessment and motive ng mga nag-ambush sa governor and his convoy,” said Guyguyon.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong is now in stable condition after undergoing an operation on Friday night. A bullet hit the governor during the ambush. Also injured were one of his escorts and his driver.

However, his four escorts died in the attack, including three police officers.

