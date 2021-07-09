Pandemic task force OKs Binibining Pilipinas coronation night

Binibinang Pilipinas candidates talk to veteran host Boy Abunda in this photo uploaded on the pageant's Instagram page on Thursday. Bruce Casanova/bbpilipinasofficial Instagram account

MANILA — The inter-agency task force (IATF) leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday it has given green light to the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas.

The IATF approved "the holding of the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Coronation Night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum strictly following the submitted health and safety protocols," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"All participants and guests shall be required to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the event," he said in a statement.



Binibining Pilipinas is awarding 4 crowns, each representing an international pageant where the recipient will compete: Miss Globe, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss International.

Formerly, Binibining Pilipinas was the home of the local Miss Universe franchise for half a century, until the establishment of a namesake Philippine organization in 2019.

Rabiya Mateo, the first Miss Universe Philippines crowned under the new group, competed in the 2020 edition of the international pageant last May.

Viewers can watch the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night live on the pageant organizations's official YouTube channel or on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, and Metro Channel.