WATCH: Boy Abunda gives Q&A workshop to Bb. Pilipinas 2021 candidates

Boy Abunda (center) with the Bb. Pilipinas 2021 candidates. Photo from Facebook: @bbpilipinasofficial

MANILA -- The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 had a question and answer workshop on Wednesday with Boy Abunda, dubbed the country's "King of Talk."

During the session, each of the 34 hopefuls were asked to describe a random photo taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, relate it to themselves, and deliver a message of hope on stage.

Abunda then gave his comments and advice throughout the exercise, which lasted for a little over an hour.

The session, which was shown on the host's YouTube channel, also served as a way to help candidates feel comfortable on stage during the Q&A round come coronation night.

"Girls, I want to remind [you], use your language of convenience," Abunda said, after observing that some candidates are struggling to express their thoughts in English.

"English is very tricky... Marami ang bumababa [sa pageant] because hindi ma-sustain ang Ingles."

Other tips provided by Abunda include using "the art of repetition" and going beyond templated answers.

"I don't want to do templating because I want to do real talk. I knew you guys prepared, and that's not bad. But what is better is to be real," he said.

"You study more than the templated answers... When you're on stage, let go and pray," he added.

Bb. Pilipinas 2021 will be held at 9:30 p.m. on July 11, Sunday. The pageant is set to award four crowns: Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe.