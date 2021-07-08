WATCH: Rabiya Mateo releases first vlog

Screengrab from YouTube

Rabiya Mateo has joined the growing list of celebrity content creators in the country with the release of her first vlog.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder gave a glimpse of her last day in the United States in her video, which she edited herself.

"My first vlog is now out! Did all the editing from the thumbnail, trailer, up to the actual video. I guess this quarantine period allowed be to be more creative and artsy," she said in an Instagram post.

"Please share your thoughts about the video and suggest any challenge that you want me to try next time," she added.

Mateo's YouTube channel, which has over 14,000 subscribers, includes two other videos produced by Miss Universe Philippines.

The beauty queen said she is planning to create more videos in the future.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held in Florida last May.

She arrived in the Philippines last week after staying for more than two months in the US.

