LOOK: Rabiya Mateo back in Manila after more than 2 months in US

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is finally back in the Philippines after staying for more than two months in the United States.

The beauty queen arrived in Manila after a 14-hour trip, and is set to be quarantined at a hotel for 10 days.

She was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers and the Philippine flag, as seen in the social media posts of Miss Universe Philippines on Thursday.

"Welcome home, Rabiya! The Phenomenal queen is finally back in Manila after being away for over two months," the organization said.

After finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, Mateo stayed in the US to visit tourist spots and do meet and greet events with Filipino communities.

She earlier said she hopes to pursue a showbiz career in the Philippines.

