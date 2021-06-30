LOOK: A day before leaving US, Rabiya Mateo dines with Hollywood director

Fans and friends of Rabiya Mateo expressed their excitement following the beauty queen's latest social media post, which revealed two things: that she is finally returning home, and that she had dinner with a Hollywood director.

On Instagram, Mateo shared a photo of her with Cyrus Nowrasteh, an Iranian-American filmmaker known for movies such as "The Young Messiah" and "The Stoning of Soraya M," as well as television productions like "The Path to 9/11."

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder said she feels "privileged" to have dinner with him "one day before I leave US."

Sharing the same photo posted by Mateo on his Instagram page, Nowrasteh heaped praise on the beauty queen.

"With the stunning and talented Rabiya at dinner at The Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills. She is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and not once did she complain about the cigar smoke in the joint," he said.

When told by a fan in the comments section to cast Mateo in one of his future films, Nowrasteh replied: "She is about to star in a TV show in her home country!"

Mateo has been in the US since April, weeks before the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

After finishing in the Top 21, she has been mixing work and play in the US, visiting tourist spots and doing meet and greet events with Filipino communities.

Mateo earlier said she hopes to pursue a showbiz career in the Philippines.

Related video: