LOOK: Reigning Bb. Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong stuns in blood red gown

MANILA -- Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong is ready to pass her crown this weekend.

Three days before the Bb. Pilipinas competition, Magtanong shared photos of her wearing her crown with a blood red gown designed by Mikee Andrei.

"Who will wear the crown next?" she asked in an Instagram post.

Magtanong, a lawyer and model, finished in the Top 8 of the Miss International 2019 pageant.

Early this month, she and her fellow Bb. Pilipinas 2019 queens reunited for a photo shoot.

Her other batchmates include Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista.

Also part of the pictorial were Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, and Samantha Lo, who resigned as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International in 2019.

Bb. Pilipinas 2021 will be held on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The pageant was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

