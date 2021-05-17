Rabiya Mateo ends Miss Universe journey

(UPDATED) The Philippines will have to wait for another chance at the Miss Universe crown.

This as the country's representative, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21 of the pageant.

Making the Top 10 are:

1. Jamaica

2. Dominican Republic

3. India

4. Peru

5. Australia

6. Puerto Rico

7. Thailand

8. Costa Rica

9. Mexico

10. Brazil

The 69th Miss Universe coronation night is still ongoing at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Pageant fans from the Philippines can watch it live on A2Z channel.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Aside from Wurtzbach (2015) and Gray (2018), other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines include Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).

