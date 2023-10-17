MMFF expands lineup to 10, announces 6 new entries

MMFF Overall Chairman Atty Don Artes announces that there will be six more movies that will be part of the 49th MMFF this year. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- (UPDATED) "When I Met You in Tokyo," the reunion movie of screen veterans Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos, is one the official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), while Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual has two entries.

On Tuesday, MMFF announced the remaining entries for its 2023 edition based on finished film submissions. Instead of the traditional 8-film lineup, this year's festival will have 10 movies.

Jesse Ejercito, MMFF chairman of the selection committee ,said that during the review of the 30 films submitted to complete the Magic 8, films number 4, 5 and 6 all got the same rating from the committee -93.3%.

The MMFF executive committee then decided not to break the tie anymore and just make the list 10, instead of eight.

The six films completing the 2023 MMFF entries are:

"When I Met You in Tokyo " starring Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos

"Becky and Badette" starring Eugene Domingo and Pokwang

"Mallari" starring Piolo Pascual and Janella Salvador

"Firefly" starring Alessandra de Rossi, Cherry Pie Picache, and many more

"Broken Hearts Trip" starring Christian Bables, Andoy Ranay, and many more

"Gomburza" starring Enchong Dee, Dante Rivero, Piolo Pascual and Cedrick Juan

Last July, MMFF announced the first four entries for its 49th edition.

Leading the entries is the Star Cinema project "Rewind" of celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

The highly anticipated project is a collaborative effort among Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, and Agosto Dos Media.

Also part of the first four entries are "A Mother and Son's Story" by Cineko Productions, Inc. starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards, "(K)ampon" by Quantum Films starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay, and "Penduko" by Sari Sari Network starring Cristine Reyes and Matteo Guidicelli.

MMFF earlier said it received 26 scripts from 32 production companies for its 49th edition this year.

For this year, the parade of stars is scheduled on December 17 with this year's host CAMANAVA. The parade will kick off in Navotas and end in Valenzuela for a total of 8.7 kilometers.

The MMFF Awards night, meanwhile, will happen on December 27. -with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

