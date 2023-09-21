MANILA – The poster for the upcoming movie starring comediennes Eugene Domingo and Pokwang, titled "Becky and Badette," has finally been unveiled.

In the poster shared by The IdeaFirst Company, the two are shown standing back-to-back, both dressed in matching orange and pink outfits paired with high heels.

“Para sa beshies na mataas ang pangarap at mas mataas ang heels. BECKY & BADETTE. Starring Eugene Domingo & Pokwang,” the caption stated.

The film was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.

It was previously announced that "Becky and Badette" would also include Agot Isidro and Romnick Sarmenta in the cast.

Apart from the cast and the fact that it will hit theaters in the near future, the specific release date for "Becky and Badette" has not been revealed yet.