MANILA — After teaming up in the comedy riot “Ten Little Mistresses,” Pokwang and Eugene Domingo are set to co-star anew, this time on the big screen.

The project, with the working title “Becky and Badette,” was announced Monday by multi-awarded filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.

“New film project coming soon!” he said, with a photo of the cast.

Lana wrote and directed “Ten Little Mistresses,” the limited Prime Video series which included Pokwang and Domingo in the ensemble cast.

Agot Isidro, who was also part of that series, will also star in “Becky and Badette,” as seen in the teaser photo released by Lana.

The filmmaker’s most recent collaborator, Romnick Sarmenta, completes the main cast of the upcoming movie. Sarmenta is the lead actor of Lana’s just-released film “About Us But Not About Us,” alongside Elijah Canlas.

Lana did not mention further details about “Becky and Badette,” such as its target release schedule and platform.