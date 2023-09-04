Vilma Santos unveils poster of movie with Christopher de Leon

MANILA – Vilma Santos teased her fans with a glimpse of her return to the big screen, as she unveiled a movie poster featuring her upcoming film with Christopher de Leon.

Santos took to Instagram to share the poster for "When I Met You in Tokyo," with the two award-winning stars against the backdrop of Japan’s sakura.

“Ready to fall in love? Soon…” Santos simply wrote in the caption.

Produced by JG Productions of Rowena Jamaji and Rajan Gidwani, “When I Met You in Tokyo” is a romantic-drama shot in Japan, which also features Cassy Legaspi and Darren Espanto.

The acclaimed actress expressed her immense enthusiasm for this project, highlighting her eagerness since she hasn't worked on a film for six years.

“My last movie was ‘Everything About Her.’ When this movie was offered to me, tinanong ko lang kung ano ang synopsis at kung sinong kasama. When they said si Christopher de Leon, yes agad ang sagot ko,” she said.

Santos and De Leon were first paired in 1975 in Celso Ad. Castillo’s “Tag-Ulan sa Tag-Araw” and followed by “Masarap, Masakit ang Umibig” in 1977.

The two have done more than 20 films together.