Star Cinema's Dingdong, Marian film leads first 4 entries of MMFF 2023

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera grace the press conference for the movie "Rewind." Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Star Cinema project of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera leads the first 4 entries for the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced Monday.

"Rewind" is the highly anticipated project which is a collaborative effort among Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, and Agosto Dos Media, with Dantes and Rivera in the lead roles.

"Rewind" is joined by "A Mother and Son's Story" by Cineko Productions, Inc. starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards, "(K)ampon" by Quantum Films starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay, and "Penduko" by Sari Sari Network starring Cristine Reyes and Matteo Guidicelli.

MMFF earlier said it received 26 scripts from 32 production companies for its 49th edition this year.

The top 4 scripts to be included in the film festival were selected based on the following criteria: artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).

The deadline for the finished film submission where the other 4 official MMFF entries shall be chosen will be on September 29.

